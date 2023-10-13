Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 54.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 582.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after buying an additional 28,603 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 49.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 43.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total transaction of $801,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $409,304.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total transaction of $768,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,508.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total transaction of $801,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,304.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,100 shares of company stock worth $9,044,874 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 8.0 %

SWAV opened at $184.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.01. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.50 and a twelve month high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

