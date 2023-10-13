Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $153.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $157.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.50.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

