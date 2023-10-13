Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4,266.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY opened at $266.37 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.53 and a 52-week high of $284.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.86.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.22.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

