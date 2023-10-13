Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 4,215 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,622 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 582.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after acquiring an additional 549,127 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $815,650,000 after acquiring an additional 450,665 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 15,626.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 237,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,620,000 after acquiring an additional 236,119 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 110.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after buying an additional 205,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in F5 by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.23.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total value of $353,078.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,635,109.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total value of $353,078.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,635,109.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $160,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,394.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,968 shares of company stock worth $1,442,292. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $155.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.05 and its 200 day moving average is $149.66. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $167.89.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

