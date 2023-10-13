Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 31,290 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HZNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of HZNP opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $116.38. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.