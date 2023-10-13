Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $143.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $158.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.57 and its 200-day moving average is $151.09.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.