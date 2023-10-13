Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.0% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.4% during the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 125,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,672,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

