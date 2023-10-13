Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 107,140 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 107,140 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $25,029,697,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

