Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after acquiring an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,946,000 after acquiring an additional 74,110 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,365,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,302,000 after acquiring an additional 176,751 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 37.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,018,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,177,000 after acquiring an additional 278,242 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGA opened at $145.30 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.65.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.18.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

