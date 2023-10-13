Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 449 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,216,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after purchasing an additional 269,286 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $293.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.29. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $357.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 35.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total transaction of $1,393,148.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total value of $1,393,148.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,174.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,408. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.83.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

