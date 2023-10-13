Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 837,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $198,826,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.86.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $236.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.79 and a 200-day moving average of $234.15. The stock has a market cap of $440.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

