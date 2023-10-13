Parthenon LLC Has $18.52 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Parthenon LLC lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.7% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $103.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.27 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $262.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.91, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average is $110.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.