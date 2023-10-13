Patten Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.5% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $106.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $426.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.42.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.61.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

