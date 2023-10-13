Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after buying an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,599,000 after buying an additional 62,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Paychex by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after buying an additional 6,087,596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

PAYX stock opened at $118.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,388 shares of company stock worth $12,943,630 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

