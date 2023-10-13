Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys Shares of 845 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 845 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,971 shares of company stock worth $12,470,740 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $324.16 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $330.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.