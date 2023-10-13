PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.7% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Avion Wealth grew its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 81.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $158.08 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.66 and a 200-day moving average of $182.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

