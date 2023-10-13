Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 183,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,840,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.0% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after buying an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,330,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,344,000 after buying an additional 399,647 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

PG opened at $143.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.57 and its 200-day moving average is $151.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.92 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.