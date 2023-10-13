Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 286 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $1,822,309,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 99,398.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,783,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $63,361,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

