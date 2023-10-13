Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 392 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Markel Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.31.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $300.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.20. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.55 and a 12-month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,730 shares of company stock valued at $510,477 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

