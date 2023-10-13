Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 108 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.2 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $110.76 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $125.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.