Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 676 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.72. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

