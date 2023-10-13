Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 69,160 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 104.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 346.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.