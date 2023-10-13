Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after buying an additional 1,023,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 397.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,465,000 after buying an additional 900,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4,397.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after buying an additional 356,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $22,857,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 610,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,763,000 after buying an additional 267,408 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PZZA. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush upgraded Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $65.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $97.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.11.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

