Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,708 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after buying an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,545,000 after purchasing an additional 149,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $361.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $408.30 and a 200 day moving average of $393.16.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

