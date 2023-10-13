Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.61 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,307,000 after acquiring an additional 83,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ASML by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,552,000 after acquiring an additional 79,487 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ASML by 3.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,032,000 after acquiring an additional 43,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASML by 364.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,650,000 after acquiring an additional 996,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML opened at $616.76 on Friday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $629.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.67. The company has a market capitalization of $243.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $772.00 to $732.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.20.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

