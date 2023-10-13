Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.4 %

TTE stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.27. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

