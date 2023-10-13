Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,577 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $73.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

