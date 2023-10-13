Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Aptiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Aptiv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
APTV opened at $97.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.15. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
