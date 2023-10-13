Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Aptiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Aptiv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APTV

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV opened at $97.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.15. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.