Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.08 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.81. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -151.35%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

