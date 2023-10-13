Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Natixis raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,888 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $775,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $839,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.08.

View Our Latest Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $160.69 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.97 and a 200-day moving average of $170.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.