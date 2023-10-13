Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.86 and a one year high of $92.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

