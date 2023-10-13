Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,003 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

