Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $3.48 Million in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 119,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 58.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,240,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,014 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $83,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $78,680,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,183,000 after buying an additional 1,122,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPR opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.74. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

