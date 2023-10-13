Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 3,150 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 43,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.68.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

