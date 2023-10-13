Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 336,430 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,430 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGNX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.
MacroGenics Price Performance
Shares of MGNX opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $306.65 million, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.97. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $7.90.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a net margin of 4.89%. Analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Edward Hurwitz bought 15,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,393.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,779,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,442,605.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Hurwitz purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $73,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,393.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 365,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,650 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
MacroGenics Profile
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
