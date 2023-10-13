Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.62. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

