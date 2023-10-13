Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.11.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

