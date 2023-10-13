Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 16,820 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,820 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 17.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 64,575 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 22.6% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 704,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 129,705 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 12.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 31,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 62.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 204,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 78,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

NYSE TPC opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.80 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPC. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tutor Perini from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPC

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,940 shares in the company, valued at $28,295,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,940 shares in the company, valued at $28,295,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,486,940 shares in the company, valued at $28,069,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $809,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.