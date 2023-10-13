Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,337 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 993.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,670,000 after acquiring an additional 572,403 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,839,000 after acquiring an additional 451,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Clorox by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 351,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,348,000 after acquiring an additional 239,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 100.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $119.51 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.