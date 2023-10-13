Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 374 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $141.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.07.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $119.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $111.43 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

