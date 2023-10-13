Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 208.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage stock opened at $272.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $254.87 and a 52-week high of $316.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.80.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

