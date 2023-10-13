Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Issued By Zacks Research

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Sarawagi now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $3.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle West Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PNW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.10.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

PNW opened at $74.80 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

