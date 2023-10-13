Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Xcel Energy Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Sarawagi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on XEL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.22.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.