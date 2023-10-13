Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RRC. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 4.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $766,668,000 after buying an additional 2,334,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Range Resources by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,169,000 after buying an additional 2,296,114 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its position in Range Resources by 1,498.1% during the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,694,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after buying an additional 1,588,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after buying an additional 1,429,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,017,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

