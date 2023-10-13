Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,999 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $27,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 5.0 %

KHC stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

