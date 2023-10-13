Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $16,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 24,629 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

