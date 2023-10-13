Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 23,448 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $14,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares in the company, valued at $35,452,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $79,910.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 812,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,725,366.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $434,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,452,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock worth $49,101,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $20.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of -597.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

