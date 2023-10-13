Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 99,350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695,189 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $316,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,705 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.89.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $68.85.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

