Research Analysts Set Expectations for Magna International Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Magna International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.06. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $9.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Magna International alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Magna International Trading Down 2.7 %

MG stock opened at C$72.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.34. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$63.55 and a 52-week high of C$91.74. The firm has a market cap of C$20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.64 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.59 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Magna International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.08%.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.