Research Analysts Set Expectations for PepsiCo, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for PepsiCo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.47. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo’s current full-year earnings is $7.48 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo stock opened at $158.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $217.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,325,000 after purchasing an additional 987,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,322,000 after purchasing an additional 489,175 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,981,000 after acquiring an additional 937,277 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

